Award Shows January 05, 2025
Anthony Mackie Reflects on Marvel Journey Ahead of ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ (Exclusive)
Anthony Mackie is looking back at his Marvel journey ahead of his new film “Captain America: Brave New World.”
Mackie sat down with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert backstage at the 2025 Golden Globes and talked about joining the MCU.
“I've been a part of the Marvel Universe for 11 years now, and I remember when I first got the call… I remember my first day on ‘Captain America.’ I remember the day when I sat down with Chris [Evans] and, you know, he told me that I was going to be Captain America. I remember everything about it. It is my award. It is my ‘Holland’s Opus.’”
Earlier in the evening, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Mackie on the red carpet. Billy asked how the superhero life compares with regular life, but Anthony insisted, “I’m a regular kind of dude.”
He explained, “I enjoy regular life. It’s fishing, horseback riding, cutting grass — that’s my thing.”
Where does he do all this? Anthony said, “Louisiana,” adding, “I’m from New Orleans.”