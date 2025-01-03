Television January 03, 2025
Heidi Klum Returns to ‘Project Runway’ (Report)
After eight years away, Heidi Klum is coming back to “Project Runaway” for Season 21, People magazine confirms!
Klum was the original host of “Project Runaway” from 2004-2017, and even earned an Emmy for her hosting in 2013.
In 2018, Heidi announced her exit from the show after 16 seasons.
In a statement, Klum said, “After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to 'Project Runway,' a show that I was honored to host and help create. I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers' careers.”
Karlie Kloss then took over as host for the 17th season.