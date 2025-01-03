Coming Soon! IMDb’s Top 10 Most Highly Anticipated Films of 2025

IMDb has revealed their top 10 most highly anticipated movies of 2025!

“Superman,” starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, is the 2025 film that fans are most excited to see!

Other movies to make the list include “28 Years Later,” “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” and “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.”

See the full list below!

IMDb’s Most Anticipated Movies of 2025