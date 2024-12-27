Sportscaster Greg Gumbel Dead at 78

Getty Images

Legendary sportscaster Greg Gumbel, the older brother of Bryant Gumbel, has died at 78, reports CBS News.

His wife Marcy and daughter Michelle told CBS, “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel. He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace, and positivity.”

The statement continued, “He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten. Greg’s memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues and all who loved him.”

Gumbel worked as a sportscaster for CBS Sports as well as NBC Sports. During his career he announced Super Bowls, Olympic Games, and more.

CBS Sports president and CEO David Berson told CBS News, “The CBS Sports family is devastated by the passing of Greg Gumbel. There has never been a finer gentleman in all of television. He was beloved and respected by those of us who had the honor to call him a friend and colleague.”

Berson called him a “tremendous broadcaster and gifted storyteller,” saying his career was “groundbreaking.”

“He was a familiar and welcoming voice for fans across many sports, including the NFL and March Madness, highlighted by the Super Bowl and Final Four," Berson said.