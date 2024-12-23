Kim Kardashian Covers ‘Santa Baby’ in Sizzling Christmas Music Video

Kim Kardashian is returning to music after 13 years!

Kardashian just released a rendition of the Christmas classic “Santa Baby,” which was produced by her brother-in-law Travis Barker.

In the music video, directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis, Kim heats up the screen in a blue top and beige leggings that expose her underwear.

Throughout the video, Kardashian is seen crawling on the floor at a house party until she reaches Santa Claus, who is played by Macaulay Culkin!

At the end of the video, Culkin, in a full Santa suit, is seen holding the camera!

In 2011, Kim released her debut single “Jam It Up.”

Three years later, Kardashian expressed regret over the release of the song. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” she told Andy Cohen, “We gave the proceeds to a cancer organization. But if there’s one thing in life that I wish I didn’t do... I don’t like it when people kind of dabble into things they shouldn’t be. And that I don’t think I should have.”