Denzel Washington Gets Baptized Before 70th Birthday

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix

Denzel Washington is celebrating his 70th birthday early!

Over the weekend, Washington got baptized and became a minister at the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ in Harlem, New York.

In a livestream on Facebook, Washington said, “In one week, I turn 70. It took a while, but I'm here."

Washington got in touch with his spiritual side, saying, “If [God] can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit.”

Denzel is putting more focus on religion, stressing, “Anything I can do, I will do for this church, the Almighty. I just want to be in that number when the saints go marching in."

The ceremony was attended by his wife Pauletta.

She praised him, saying, “Forty-six years later, here I’m still standing next to him as only God will have it. So, I’m very proud of you. You are the head of our house, and you have set a great example for our children, who are now adult children who know the difference because we have shown them the difference.”

Last month, Denzel discussed religion in an essay for Esquire.

He wrote, “Things I said about God when I was a little boy, just reciting them in church along with everybody else, I know now. God is real. God is love. God is the only way. God is the true way. God blesses."

Washington went on, "It’s my job to lift God up, to give Him praise, to make sure that anyone and everyone I speak to the rest of my life understands that He is responsible for me. When you see me, you see the best I could do with what I’ve been given by my Lord and Savior."