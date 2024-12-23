Celebrity News December 23, 2024
‘Chicago Med’ Star Torrey DeVitto & Jared LaPine Welcome First Child
“Chicago Med” star Torrey DeVitto is now a mom!
On Sunday, DeVitto announced the birth of her baby girl, her first child with director husband Jared LaPine.
Alongside a pic of LaPine holding their bundle of joy, she wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday to my husband, the man who makes all my dreams come true daily. The greatest accomplishment I’ve ever achieved was giving our daughter an incredible dad like you. We love you so much! 🖤”
In May, Torrey announced her pregnancy.
Sharing a pic of her growing baby bump, she wrote, “🤍🤍🤍Baby girl arriving this November🤍🤍🤍.”
Three months after the pregnancy announcement, Torrey and Jared tied the knot.