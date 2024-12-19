It’s been a tough year for Prince William and Kate Middleton, but you wouldn’t know it from their Christmas card!

On Thursday, the royal couple shared their holiday card on Instagram.

Sharing a family photo of them with their three kids — George, Charlotte, and Louis — they wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas 🎄.”

The pic is from footage Will Warr took of their family trip to Norfolk, the location of their country home, Anmer Hall.

In September, Kate revealed that she had completed chemotherapy in an emotional video, where the footage was first seen.

In the video, Kate, husband Prince William and their children enjoyed nature as she gave an update on her health.

Middleton explained, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

The 42-year-old continued, “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

Their holiday card comes just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released theirs!