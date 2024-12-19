Movies December 19, 2024
Movie Mania! IMDb’s Most Popular Films of 2024
IMDb has revealed its Top 10 Movies of 2024!
To no one’s surprise, “Deadpool & Wolverine” topped the list after grossing $1.335 billion globally.
Several blockbusters made the list, including “Dune: Part Two,” “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” “Joker: Folie á Deux,” “Alien: Romulus,” “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” and “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.”
Most Popular Movies of 2024
1. “Deadpool & Wolverine”
2. “Dune: Part Two”
3. “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”
4. “Joker: Folie à Deux”
5. “Alien: Romulus”
6. “The Substance”
7. “Civil War”
8. “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”
9. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”
10. “Longlegs”