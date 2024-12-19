Get Kids to Put Down Their Phones & Start Playing Around with Ty Beanie Bouncers This Holiday Season

Ty Inc.’s Beanie Bouncers are inspiring kids of all ages to get off their screens and play, which is encouraging parents and loved ones to give them as gifts this holiday season.

The small, 4-inch plush toys can bounce up to 50 feet high, and at just $5.99, they make affordable last-minute stocking stuffers or gifts.

Ty Warner, creator of Beanie Babies and Beanie Bouncers, said, "Beanie Bouncers are the perfect, affordable gift for children of all ages offering new possibilities for creative and active play away from their screens. Kids can invent games and create stories about why they bounce so high. This is a plush toy you can toss, catch, bounce, roll, kick, bowl, and collect. Sky’s the limit!"

Customers at Icandy in Las Vegas find the Beanie Bouncers "addictive."

“As soon as customers pick them up, they realize they bounce and it is addictive," the retailer said.

Fans young and old collected hundreds of different Beanie Babies at the height of their popularity in the 1990s, and now a new generation can collect their favorite Beanie Bouncers, which come in 12 characters.

According to the brand, Leggy, a purple octopus, and Fins, a blue shark, are currently tied for favorite. There's also a monkey named Banana, a bee named Buzzy, a giraffe named Gilbert, a panda named Checkers, plus a leopard, a bear, cats, and more.

“Ty has done it again! Perfect toy for kids and adults alike," said Katie’s Ice Cream in Roanoke, Virginia. "Great play value and a must-have for the holidays. Can’t keep them in stock."

Babyland General Hospital in Cleveland, Georgia, known for being the birthplace of the original Cabbage Patch Kids, pointed out, "Beanie Bouncers are bouncing off the shelves!"

“Very exciting new product from Ty," said Kid to Kid in North Palm Beach, Florida. "And it gets the kids off their iPad/cell phones and playing."