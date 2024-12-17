Justin Timberlake Goes Viral for Concert Wardrobe Malfunction

Getty Images

Justin Timberlake has everyone talking!

Days ago, Timberlake was performing on his Forget Tomorrow world tour at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville when he suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction.

In a TikTok video posted by Jetty May, viewed more than 7 million times, Justin was singing his hit song “Mirrors” when his harness unintentionally brought attention to his manhood.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

During the performance, Timberlake was seen pulling at his shirt while attempting to cover up the area.

This isn’t the first wardrobe malfunction that Justin has faced during his career.

In 2004, Timberlake was singing with Janet Jackson at Super Bowl XXXVIII when he accidentally exposed her breast after tearing off a part of her look as part of their performance.

Following the controversy, Justin apologized for what happened, saying, “I am sorry if anyone was offended by the wardrobe malfunction during the halftime performance at the Super Bowl. It was not intentional and is regrettable.”