Diane Delano, 'Northern Exposure' & 'Popular' Actress, Dies at 67

Actress Diane Delano has died at 67, her friend Stepfanie Kramer announced Monday.

She reportedly lost a brief cancer battle.

Kramer, who starred on the series "Hunter," wrote of Delano, “She was big and bold and brought her sharp wit and perfect comic timing to every role. Her earthy and raucous presence enabled her to always own the room. She was one of a kind.”

Born January 29, 1957, in L.A., she racked up over 130 credits on TV and in film from 1983 until this year.

Delano made her TV debut on an episode of "St. Elsewhere" (1983) and her movie debut in the acclaimed "Heart Like a Wheel" (1983).

Among her many roles, she recurred on "L.A. Law" (1987), played Officer Barbara Semanski on a dozen episodes of the hit series "Northern Exposure" (1991-1995), and was a regular on the cult series "Popular" (1999-2001).