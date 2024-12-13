Allison Holker Remembers Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss on 2-Year Anniversary of His Death

Getty

Allison Holker is remembering her late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Marking the two-year anniversary of his tragic death, she wrote, “Our Angel @sir_twitch_alot is watching over us and protecting us. You are always on our hearts and we will always love you. We miss you Stephen. 2 years with you not here but you are always on our minds. We love you.”

Holker included a photo of their family of five, just after daughter Zaia, now 5, was born. The couple also shared son Maddox, 8, and Allison’s daughter Weslie, 16, from a previous relationship, whom Boss adopted.

Boss died by suicide in December 2022.

At the time, Holker released a statement to Us Weekly, saying, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss, 40, was the DJ and later co-executive producer on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” He was also a dancer who appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance.”