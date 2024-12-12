Deck the Halls with Lowe’s Top 4 Holiday Décor Trends!

Celebs are decking the halls, and so can you! Transform any space in your home to be holiday-ready with help from your friends at Lowe’s.

Lowe’s Director of Trend and Style Monica Reese is dishing on four hot décor trends.

Love the great outdoors? Try the Winter Forest Trend, which Reese described as “a nature inspired look,” adding, “You'll see woodland creatures with touches of plaid.”

Bring the bling with this next theme! “Holiday Brilliance is all about glam,” Reese explained. “You've got the silver and gold, but we bring in iridescent with it.”

For a “fresh look” Monica recommends the Coastal Christmas trend, “inspired by blues and greens.”

And anyone leaning toward a more standard look can embrace the popular Festive Traditions trend with “classic red and green.”