Billboard Music Awards 2024 Performers, Finalists & More

Getty Images

Tonight, the 2024 Billboard Music Awards are happening!

The two-hour show, hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, will air across broadcast, streaming, and digital platforms, including FOX, Paramount+, and FireTV channels.

In a statement, Jay Penske, CEO, Dick Clark Productions, said, “We are thrilled to bring the 2024 Billboard Music Awards to multiple platforms, ensuring fans have more options to watch the very artists they helped propel to the top of the charts. By partnering with FOX, Paramount+ and Fire TV Channels, we are able to reach music enthusiasts where they are, whether they’re tuning in on TV, streaming on-demand or watching from their mobile devices.”

Some of the top finalists this year include Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen and Sabrina Carpenter.

In her own statement, Michelle recently said, “Music is just one of those magical devices that can bring people together no matter what walk of life they're from. And that's what makes the Billboard Music Awards so special. These amazing, chart-topping artists deserve to be celebrated, and that's exactly what we're going to do! With me hosting, you can expect a fun party, a cute celebration and a whole moment in a plus size sequin suit!"

The show, presented by Marriott Bonvoy, will feature one-of-a-kind performances from Jelly Roll, Teddy Swims, Tyla, and Coldplay.