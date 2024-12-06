Win It! An American Cinematheque Gift Bag

Jessica Chastain is being honored this year at the American Cinematheque Gala December 6. Enter for a chance to win this fabulous gift collection given to the celebrity presenters at the benefit gala. If you don’t win this prize, you can still bid to win a bag autographed by Bryan Cranston, Casey Affleck, Octavia Spencer, Sebastian Stan, and more, filled with goodies on www.CharityBuzz.com starting December 10.