After the trailer release for Jamie Foxx's upcoming stand-up special “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...”, one of the audience members, Demecos Chambers, is now revealing what the comedian said about his medical emergency.

Chambers, who went to a taping for the special in October, told People magazine that Jamie said he was “literally seconds and moments away from death” when he collapsed in April 2023.

“It was just pure exhaustion," Chambers related. "His body was just exhausted due to him getting up there in age, and his body just faltering out on him.”

While it’s been reported that Foxx suffered his medical emergency on the set of his movie “Back in Action,” that was apparently not the case.

Chambers explained, “When he passed out, he thought he was just out for a few moments. He basically passed out in an elevator and he thought he woke up a couple hours later. Well, he was actually in a coma and didn’t wake up until a few weeks later.”

According to Chambers, one of Foxx’s daughters strummed the guitar during her visits.

Demecos elaborated, “She's playing one of their favorite songs or whatever on a daily basis. And he said that's the only thing that he could recall hearing in his sleep, and it brought him essentially out of his coma.”

Once Jamie woke up from his coma, he “went to a rehab facility and he talked about how his motor skills he had to start from day one,” Chambers said.

Though Foxx’s medical emergency was serious, he’s taking a comedic approach to explaining what went down.

Chambers noted, “While he's telling the story, he's throwing bits in there left and right. It's stand-up comedy. He's dancing a little bit. He's playing songs on the piano."