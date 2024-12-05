YouTuber Elliot Eastman Believed Dead Following October Kidnapping

Instagram

Authorities in the Philippines believe YouTuber Elliott Eastman, 26, is dead after he was kidnapped in Mindanao on October 17.

Eastman, who was living in the Philippines with his wife, often documented his day-to-day life on YouTube.

According to The New York Times, Eastman was forcibly taken from his home by men impersonating the police. As he tried to run away, he was shot in the leg and taken to a boat. He later suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach as well.

Now, the Philippine National Police tell The Times that four suspects have been arrested in the case, and one of the men has led law enforcement to believe that Eastman died the day of the kidnapping.

Based on the man’s testimony, police now think he died on the boat and his body was thrown overboard.

The Associated Press adds that three suspects were killed in a shoot out with police last month.