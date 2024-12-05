‘Nightbitch’: Amy Adams on Motherhood & Relating to Feeling Invisible (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Amy Adams stars in “Nightbitch” as a character named Mother, an artist who pauses her career to become a stay-at-home mom.

As she seeks a new chapter in her life, she finds just that when her maternal instincts begin to manifest in canine form.

Amy talked to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about the black comedy body horror film and relating to the themes about lack of identity and feeling lost.

Adams explained, “She’s just in a place of not really taking time for herself. She’s a little lost; her identity has shifted. She’s sort of given up what she believed she was, but she hasn’t figured out who she’s going to be outside of motherhood, which she loves, but she’s feeling a little isolated… It’s a lot.”

She continued, “As she begins to sort of step into this idea, this sort of magical realism of transformation, she sort of steps into a more feral, more organic method of parenting and we sort of move through that into a much more confident and directed human.”

Amy, who is a mother to daughter Aviana in real life, also says her own experience informed her performance in the role.

“Yeah, I think it definitely gave me a different perspective.”

As for her character only going by “Mother,” she said, “It kind of speaks to the themes of lack of identity and how you feel sort of relegated to a role at a certain time in your life… I liked it because it gave me a stronger sense of her lack of identity.”

She also reflected on Mother’s monologues in the film, saying, “There was a monologue that she gives that talks about her worth and her contribution and sort of how she sees herself and I very much have identified with that at different times in my life.”