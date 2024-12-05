Getty

Amber Heard has another baby on the way!

A spokesperson for the actress confirmed the news to People magazine, saying, "It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

Heard welcomed daughter Oonagh, 3, in April 2021 and opened up about her arrival on Instagram three months later.

“I’m so excited to share this news with you,” she wrote. “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

Heard went on, “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”