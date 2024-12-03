Getty Images

Shailene Woodley is making rare comments about her past relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

In an interview with Outside magazine, Woodley explained why she has opted not to talk about their relationship, saying, “It always makes me cry."

“It was not right,” Woodley emphasized. “But it was beautiful.”

The two called off their engagement in February 2022.

Without mentioning the broken engagement directly, Shailene said, “I had a really awful, traumatic thing happen in early 2022.”

“I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy,” Woodley revealed. “I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment.”

Despite the broken engagement, Woodley and Rodgers seemingly got back together, but it didn’t last.

She noted that she stayed in a “toxic situation” because of empathy for “someone else.”

“I knew I was depressed when I looked at a tree and felt nothing,” Shailene pointed out. “That was the lowest low of my life.

Woodley credits her stylist bestie Kris Zero with helping her get out of her rut, saying, “Sometimes I was so angry at her. But then we’d go surf, and for 10 minutes that day I thought life could be okay again. Then the depression would come back, and she’d go, ‘We’re volunteering at the horse ranch!’ And we’d find a random f**king horse ranch, and we’d clean up horseshit. We’d clean hooves and brush the horses, and for 20 minutes that day I thought life could be okay again. And then the depression came back, and she’d wake me up the next morning and go, ‘Let’s go on a hike and bring trash bags and clean up trash!’”

Last year, Shailene opened up about why it was hard to film her Showtime series “Three Women” amid the split.

She told Porter magazine, “I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life; it was winter in New York, and my personal life was sh*t, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months.”

Woodley added, “I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character."