Television December 03, 2024
First Look at ‘A Season to Remember’
Check out a sneak peek of the new OWN movie “A Season to Remember.”
The movie centers on ambitious sports reporter Symone Gibson (Michele Weaver), who “finds romance, courage, and a new sense of direction” after teaming up with freelance sports photographer Iggy Love (Nathan Owens).
OWN is celebrating its sixth annual OWN for the Holidays programming event with three new movies airing Saturdays in December at 9 p.m., beginning December 7 with the 9:00 p.m. ET/PT premiere of “A Season to Remember.”