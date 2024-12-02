‘Who’s the Boss?’ Star Danny Pintauro Has Emergency Surgery After Scary Scooter Accident

Getty/Instagram

Danny Pintauro, of “Who’s the Boss?” fame, is on the mend after a scooter accident on Thanksgiving.

The 48-year-old shared his story on Instagram, alongside photos and videos of him in the hospital.

The star revealed he could have died after suffering a tear in his stomach lining that left him in “excruciating pain” with an infection and required emergency surgery.

Pintauro explained he was riding in the bike lane when it was “suddenly blocked with cones.”

"I was forced to choose between a van and a pylon," he wrote. "The pylons hurt!! Have a terrible scrape on my arm and I was pretty convinced I had broken my arm. The next morning it was a whole lot better so I didn’t worry as much."

Fast-forward to Saturday and he noticed pain in his chest and stomach. Danny could “barely breathe… It was the [worst] moment of my life.”

His husband Wil Tabares took him to the hospital “and after all kinds of tests, a CAT scan, and x-ray and bloodwork they discovered that I had an infection in my bloodstream due to a tear in my stomach lining - air and stomach acid etc were escaping into my abdomen.”

The actor added, “It’s been the most excruciating pain I’ve ever felt in my whole life.”

He underwent the emergency operation, sharing the update, “The surgery went well, and now that it’s fixed, the pain is pretty much gone away, although I’m very sore.”

Pintauro said his intubation tube has been removed, however, “I have to leave another tube in my stomach for three days to keep removing the acids so as to not upset the stitches and repair they did.”

That means Danny can’t eat or drink for three days.

He went on, “They always say this but it is true, if I had waited any longer, I could have died. My body was the one who told me something was absolutely wrong.”

Danny praised his husband Wil, writing he “has been by my side the whole time” and called the medical staff at the hospital “wonderful.”

Overall he called the experience “terrifying,” and also confirmed that following an x-ray he learned his arm is not broken, writing, “So there’s one bright side.”