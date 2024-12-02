Getty Images

JonBenét Ramsey's father John Ramsey appears extensively in the new Netflix docuseries “Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey” about his daughter's 1996 killing.

Though he was participated, John told "True Crime News" exclusively that he has not seen the new Netflix docuseries, which premiered on November 25.

As the 28th anniversary of the 6-year-old beauty queen’s death nears, Boulder Police said that they "are committed to following up on every lead" and will continue to "work with DNA experts and our law enforcement partners around the country until this tragic case is solved."

Officers say the claims that they are not pursuing viable evidence and leads are false, and that they are creating a new task force to look into the case.

In a statement to "True Crime News," John Ramsey said he has not been notified about the department's update, adding, "No, I wasn’t aware of the 'task force.' It needs to include experienced homicide detectives, which Boulder does not have."