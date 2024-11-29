Partners November 29, 2024
Stars Give Dramatic Readings of Walmart Product Reviews for Hilarious Black Friday Campaign
The countdown to Black Friday is over!
All week long, we’ve taken you inside Walmart’s “Deals of Desire,” and now the stars — from Walton Goggins to Chad Michael Murray to Lisa Rinna — are dramatically reading actual Walmart product reviews!
Goggins gets serious about tires, while Murray brings the drama with Beats headphones. Meanwhile, Rinna reads a Scrabble Board Game review that made the buyer want to call their ex!
Visit Walmart.com/BlackFriday to shop amazing Deals!