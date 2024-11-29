Silvia Pinal, Golden Age of Mexican Cinema Star, Dies at 93

Getty Images

Silvia Pinal, considered to have been the last surviving actress who was a star during Mexico's Golden Age of Cinema, died Thursday. She was 93.

Her passing, after a brief hospitalization for a urinary infection, was confirmed by Claudia Curiel de Icaza, Mexico's culture secretary.

Pinal's career, which lasted over 70 years, began in 1949.

She was perhaps most famous for her performances in a trio of Luis Buñuel films, the Palme d'Or-winning "Viridiana" (1961), "The Exterminating Angel" (1962), and "Simon of the Desert" (1965).

Among her rare Hollywood roles were parts in the star-studded "Guns for San Sebastian" (1968) and the Burt Reynolds starrer "Shark" (1969).

The glamorous Pinal's reach extended beyond the cinema — she had many stage and TV credits, including as the host of the anthology series "Mujer, Casos de la Vida Real" (1986-2007), and was both the president of the Mexican actors' guild ANDA and an elected political official.