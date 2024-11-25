Taye Diggs Is Bringing Shoppers ‘Deals of Desire’ with Walmart’s Black Friday Campaign

Walmart

Taye Diggs has been making it happen in Hollywood for over three decades in classics like “The Best Man,” “Brown Sugar,” and his hit romantic-comedy “How Stella Got Her Groove Back.”

Now, he’s in his TV judge era with the new competition show “Second Chance Stage.”

Taye told “Extra,” “These performers had a dream, for whatever reason the dream didn’t work out. We are giving these people a second chance. I would get choked up, because it's a reminder of how important your dreams are.”

He’s also delivering the holiday spirit just in time for the ultimate shopping day: Black Friday!

Taye is happy to get shoppers in the mood for Black Friday with Walmart’s clever and hilarious 10-chapter ‘advertainment’ series, “Deals of Desire,” which was inspired by customers’ love for the thrill of finding the best Deals of the season.

The campaign delivers a whirlwind of excitement across the most beloved dramatic genres – think soaps, sports and supernatural. Featuring a star-studded cast including Lisa Rinna, Anthony Ramos, Walton Goggins, Ian Somerhalder, and, of course, Mr. Diggs himself.

He told “Extra,” “There are all these mini movies that make sure everybody knows, go to Walmart there are great deals, but at the same time we are acting and get to poke fun of ourselves. It’s fun.”

Taye added, “I love the idea that they were smart enough to have me play a coach. But then also infuse comedy,” and he encouraged everyone to “take advantage of these Deals.”