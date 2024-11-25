Instagram

Bonnie Chapman is down more than 60 lbs. and opening up about her weight-loss journey!

The 25-year-old daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter and his late wife Beth Chapman, told E! News she struggled to slim down for years, and a weight-loss drug has helped her reach her goal.

"I've been trying to lose weight since I was probably 18 years old," Bonnie said. “And it was just very frustrating to constantly be trying, constantly be putting in the work. I've been on a Mediterranean diet. I've been on a Paleo diet. I've been on diets all my life, and I needed something that would show me results."

Instagram

She was prescribed Ozempic, but “hated it,” because it made her nauseous, and eventually tried Tirezapatide instead.

Chapman did have to take anti-nausea medication so she wouldn’t feel sick, explaining, "And as soon as I took that, I would be fine for the rest of the week."

From there, she was able to reduce her portions. "Once I started to see that I was getting full a lot less quickly, I was able to actually eat half a portion of my meal. And I was like, 'Okay, I'm good. I feel really fulfilled.' It really made me feel like I was able to get somewhere, and it's helped me build some really good habits. Even if I go a week or two without taking it, I'm able to eat less portions, which really helps me maintain my weight loss."

She said of her diet, "The thing that helped me gain the most weight was sushi,” explaining she now limits it to “once or twice per month.” She also avoids too many sweets and likes eating homemade kale chips and berries instead.

Chapman, who is 4’11”, said going from 196 to 130 was emotional.

Instagram

"I'm not going to lie, I cried a couple times," she confessed, "because I was like, wow, this is what I wanted my entire life."

She continued, "I've dealt with weight problems since I was pre-pubescent. I've always been the bigger friend. I've always been the bigger girl."

Bonnie also struggled with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) as a teen, and it impacted her hormones.

She said going to the gym left her “fatigued,” adding, “I felt like my hormones were trying to keep up, and it just made things worse. I would gain more weight when I worked out. I would try these hormone balance workouts, and they wouldn't be doing anything. I would try to go to saunas. But it felt like nothing worked."

These days, she’s feeling good. "When I look at the scale, I'm not dreading it," Bonnie shared. "I'm not looking at those numbers and overanalyzing them. I'm not looking at my BMI score. I'm looking at just a number that signifies how much my flesh and my bones weigh."