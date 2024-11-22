Dairy Isn’t Just for Delicious Sides, It’s Also the Key to a Juicy Thanksgiving Turkey

Isabel Subtil Photography

Americans love dairy-rich holiday side dishes from mashed potatoes to macaroni and cheese, but turkey may return to top of mind with an easy and affordable milk and buttermilk brine for a tender and juicy bird.

According to a recent holiday survey conducted by the Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), 90 percent of Americans say their favorite holiday dishes contain dairy, and 65 percent can't imagine the holidays without dairy. One in three Americans would sacrifice Thanksgiving football before giving up a dairy dish, and 53 percent said they would give up golf.

At least 41 percent of Americans are buying five lbs. of milk or more for the holidays, and 86 percent choose dairy for its familiar flavors and the confidence that the texture and taste won’t be compromised in their recipes.

A turkey brine recipe from the farmer-owned brands of DFA uses both milk and buttermilk to guarantee a perfectly moist Thanksgiving turkey, and fans can find it alongside a load of other dairy-inspired recipes at milkmakesitmerrier.com.

“I was blown away by how juicy and delicious my turkey came out after brining it in milk overnight,” said five-time cookbook author Dan Whalen, a "comfort food mad scientist" who shares his recipes and cooking techniques at The Food in My Beard. “Only needing three ingredients for the brine takes all the guesswork out of holiday prep, and using a spatchcock turkey makes it easier to handle and much quicker to cook!”

Milk and buttermilk tenderize the meat by breaking down protein, and the brine adds an umami flavor while enhancing browning for an eye-catching presentation. The recipe calls for spatchcocking, or butterflying, the bird, which cuts oven time and ensures more even cooking.

“A milk and buttermilk brine is a really simple and straightforward way to completely elevate your turkey game,” said Darryl Postelnick, better known to his 2.9 million fans on TikTok as Cooking with Darryl.

“The acid in the buttermilk leads to moist, tender meat throughout, while the sugars result in a gorgeous golden-brown skin that is crispy and flavorful. And while I like spatchcocking my turkey to cut down on time, this technique will work with a traditional whole bird as well,” Postelnick said.

“Our new turkey brine recipe is more than just a cooking technique; it’s an opportunity for home cooks to modernize their Thanksgiving traditions while enjoying the fresh, local ingredients that dairy farmers provide,” said Rachel Kyllo, Chief Marketing Officer, Dairy Brands at Dairy Farmers of America. “By choosing our milk and buttermilk brine, families can savor a truly flavorful turkey that supports their community's dairy farmers.”