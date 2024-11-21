Getty Images

John Ramsey has hope that his daughter JonBenét Ramsey’s murder can finally be solved.

The 6-year-old was killed in the family’s Colorado home in 1996, and the perpetrator was never found.

Ramsey is speaking out ahead of the new Netflix docuseries “Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey?,” telling People magazine “cutting -edge DNA labs” are the key to moving “the case forward.”

“We're begging the police to engage,” the 80-year-old said. “There are cutting-edge DNA labs that want to help and who believe they can move the case forward.”

He’s frustrated with the Boulder Police Department, saying, “The chief of police is in charge. Nobody can come in and help him with solving a crime unless he asks for help.”

John said of the authorities, “Just do your job. Test the DNA.”

Incredibly, given the amount of attention given the case over the years, he says there are six or seven items that were never even tested.

“We don't know why they were not tested, but they were not tested,” he claimed. “The garrote used to strangle JonBenét and a number of items just were sent back.”

He went on, “But to do the latest stuff, this whole genealogy research, they needed a different format of the sample. And that's why we've been advocating more testing be done by one or two of these very cutting-edge labs, to retrieve a sample in the right format, which they can use to do genealogy research and searching, basically.”

Ramsey is concerned those DNA tests may never happened.

“If it stays in the hands of the Boulder Police, it will not be solved, period,” he said. “If they accept help, all the help that's out there, that's available and offered, it will be solved. Yes, I believe it will be solved.”

“True Crime News” host Ana Garcia also spoke with Joe Berlinger, the director and producer behind the new JonBenét docuseries.

He hopes the show will push police to do the right thing.

“That's one of the main motivations for doing the show now is that I think with genealogical testing and with a new regime in place in Boulder I think the crime can be solved,” he said.

He added, “Every police jurisdiction has the right to run its own investigations. And lots of outside help has been offered. Private labs, FBI. And they just resist.”

Berlinger said of John’s mission to find the killer, “He's pushing 80. Let him know what the truth is. Let the family know what the truth is. I have nothing but admiration for Mr. Ramsey and I hope he finds the answer he's looking for.”