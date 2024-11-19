‘RHOBH’: Kathy Hilton on ‘Big Transition’ & Supporting Sister Kyle Richards (Exclusive)

Kathy Hilton hosted the Kathy & Nicky Hilton’s Annual Printfresh Pajama Launch Party benefiting Animal Haven and Camp Cocker Rescue at her Los Angeles home on Monday night.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Kathy, who loves to give back during the holiday season.

She commented, “It's just a really fun evening of a big group of women being together. No one has to dress up, we're in our jammies, and we're doing something wonderful and giving back and having fun."

Nicky serves on the board for Animal Haven, and Kathy has worked with Camp Cocker Rescue, so they wanted to support those animal charities.

They also had all of their party guests bring a gift to donate to Los Angeles Mission



Kathy's favorite holiday is Christmas. She shared, "We have wreath-making down there, you know, I make wreaths and we have fresh wreaths with beautiful flowers and everything you can think of. So, we're going to be doing different projects and lots of fun things to look at and see and yummy food, and so it's just it's an easy, fun night that... is like everybody's favorite party of the year.”

Kathy also dished on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premiering its new season November 19.

Hilton hinted at what's to come, saying, “We have two new girls, obviously. Everyone knows Jennifer Tilly and then Boz Saint John. I love and adore them… Jennifer, I’d already known because I'm very close with Sutton [Stracke], so we have lunch, we have dinner. Boz and I instantly... became friends. We have a mutual friend, but I love her. All the girls love her. She is strong, she's bright, she has a heart, she's wonderful."

Kathy said, “This year, the girls have definitely been going through a lot. There is a big transition.” She also teased that there will be “a lot of drama” this season.

When asked if she came back to support Kyle this season, Kathy answered, “Yes, of course, of course I'm going to... but also, she's a big girl and she's been doing this a long time. She doesn't really need me, but yes, of course, I want to and we're getting along very well, and I really care about the girls and I have a great time.”

Apart from reality TV, Kathy is also known as a prankster and recently pranked Kelly Osbourne!

She recalled, “It was Kelly Osbourne's birthday and her friend Daniel, I called him, and it's actually on my Instagram, and I said, ‘Daniel, how are you? We want to buy this gift, we want to get these Skechers for Kelly and we want everybody to pitch in.' You've gotta to listen, it is hysterical, it is so funny. And then I met Daniel at London's party at her birthday he came with Kelly so he goes, ‘Can you please just let me film you?’ So I said, ‘Hi, Daniel,’ but he didn't know it was me. It was so funny… You have to watch, watch the Instagram.”

Dishing on pranks she and her bestie Kris Jenner have done, Kathy said, “We've called restaurants, hotels... nothing mean-spirited, though, nothing… just, like, funny, funny, funny."

Hilton noted that the after-party will go into the wee hours with their pranking. "This becomes the after-party and we have these little stools, people line up, there will be 40 people in this room," she shared. "Paula Abdul gets in on the action, some of the Housewives, it's a lot of fun."

Kathy called herself a “a night bird,” elaborating, “I'm up till 1, 2… Insta-snooping …I don't watch TV, but I I'm Insta-snooping and checking out what happened in the last hour.”

Kathy also gushed about her eight grandchildren, who call her “Kiki.”

As for the best part of seeing her daughter Paris Hilton as a new mom, Kathy revealed, “I have never seen her this happy. She is so happy, so content, and it really warms my heart... She’s got a wonderful husband, so the two of them with these kids, it's just, I thought, ‘Oh, maybe they'll go away and then I'll get to take care of them.’ If she has to go out of town, she comes back that night or they go with her.”

Kathy was later joined by her other daughter Nicky Hilton as they dished on their holiday plans to get all the grandbabies together!

Nicky, who lives in New York City, said, "We are having a California Christmas, coming out here to be with family."