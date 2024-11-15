Movies November 15, 2024
Tom Cruise Hangs Off a Plane in Death-Defying 'Mission: Impossible 8' Stunt
“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” is Tom Cruise’s $400-million thrill ride!
In a first look at “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,” Cruise hangs upside down off a biplane, goes shirtless for a knife fight, and dons a wetsuit for a deep dive in the sea in a first look at “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.”
Tom’s back as super spy Ethan Hunt in the fourth most expensive movie ever made, and he’s making it his mission to deliver the impossible.
“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” is hitting theaters next July.