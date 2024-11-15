Kelsea Ballerini, Jelly Roll & More Big Names to Perform at CMA Awards

Getty Images

The CMA Awards just added more big names to their already star-studded list of performers!

Kelsea Ballerini, Jelly Roll, Noah Kahan, Kacey Musgraves, Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Bailey Zimmeran will all take the stage at the November 20 show.

They are in good company with previously announced performers include Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Sierra Hull, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Ashley McBryde, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett, Molly Tuttle and Lainey Wilson.

The award show will also include a special tribute to George Strait as he receives the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Be sure to tune in at 8 p.m. PT/ET on ABC as hosts Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson emcee the event from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Fans can also catch the show the next day on Hulu.