Jenny Mollen, wife of actor Jason Biggs, hopped on a five-hour flight… only to learn she had lice!

The star opened up about the experience on Instagram on October 29, and the story is just now gaining traction.

Jenny shot a video inside the plane with a headphone bag on her head. Referring to her seatmate, she said, “I’m on a plane with Caroline, and she just looked at my head. And remember when I told you last week that I said my head was itchy and I thought I was having perimenopause symptoms? Guess what? I have f**king lice.”

Mollen continued, “I can’t even deal. This is insane you guys, this is insane. We have a five-hour flight. I’m wearing a bag that these came in on my head,” she said, referring to the headphones.

Jenny explained, “I’ve never had lice in my life. I don’t know what to do. I’ve been itching for two weeks so they’ve been living on me for two weeks.” With that, she said she assumed Jason and their kids probably had them, too.

“This is a bombshell,” she said.

She followed up with another video from her house that was also “infested with lice.”

Jenny explained that she had a shampoo treatment done that killed the lice and was having a professional remove the dead lice.

Mollen also confirmed that her two sons Sid, 10, and Lazlo, 7, both had infestations as well, while “Jason had like two eggs.”

She said of flying with lice, “I know, the airplane seat, that’s a bummer for whoever sits there next. I want to be clear, I didn’t know that I had lice until I was on the airplane. I thought that I was going through perimenopause and for about three weeks I was just itching my scalp.”