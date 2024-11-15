‘Dear Santa’ Docuseries Is Back for Season 2 with More Heartwarming & Humorous Letters to St. Nick

“Dear Santa, The Series” returns this holiday season with more heartwarming letters to Father Christmas.

The docuseries follows Operation Santa, which started in 1912, as the U.S. Postal Service and their volunteers collect the letters and work together with the North Pole to fulfill the wishes of children in need.

Watch the Season 2 trailer!

This season once child asks for a drum set, while another wants a goldfish. One little girl is even asking for “magic” to tidy her room!