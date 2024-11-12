‘Wicked’: Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo on the Promise They Made Each Other (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Wicked” stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are dishing on bringing the beloved musical to the big screen.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Ariana and Cynthia about building their friendship while taking on the roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

The two shared that before filming ever began, they made a promise to always take care of each other.

Of their bond, Cynthia said, “First, when we found out we were doing this, I asked her to come around and just chill. We organized it together and she came to my house. We sat on my floor and chatted for hours and hours and hours. I think in that moment, we both realized that we had something, like an immediate sort of connection. It was very easy that day, it was very easy to just be with her, and then we finally got to sing together at Jon’s house. That was the first time we’d sung together, and it worked.”

Ariana added, “I think the thing that’s been most special about it is that, from the moment we met, our first talk, we had a really honest agreement and commitment to take care of each other and to always be honest with each other and make space for the feelings that come up along the way and just take care of each other as friends. That just grew and grew and grew deeper and deeper as the process went on and still is. It's just like really, really beautiful and legit. I'm so grateful."

Cynthia echoed, "That's what we wanted. That's a choice for us. There was no other way that we were going to do this. We had made that agreement between the two of us that we were going to take care of each other, that we were going to have each other's back."

She emphasized, “It wasn’t just on set, that was in general. That’s outside, that’s when we're together, that's when we’re on phones texting each other, that’s just wherever we are together, that’s what we have chosen to do as friends, as people who are building and continuously building our relationship. The more we build the stronger it gets, and I think because we had made that agreement, that's what you see, that’s what you’re experiencing in this film.”

Ariana recently credited Cynthia with helping her heal, and she elaborated, “I think this whole journey and especially, I mean, obviously our friendship, but what we’ve also been able to learn from these characters, all of it has been a homecoming in many ways for both of us. I really do feel healed by this in a lot of ways."

Erivo agreed, “I think we have learned a lot from our characters and learned a lot from each other, being in each other’s spaces… We’ve learned each other and been able to teach each other things about ourselves and about the way we live... The tools that we might not have had, we've been able to get from the other... That’s what friendship is, it's what relationships should do."

Ariana and Cynthia recorded the musical numbers live on set, calling it a “no-brainer for us.”

Cynthia commented, “Yes, we’re singing live. That was that… There was no question about whether we would do that or not.”

Grande added, “The material demands it. The sister witches on Broadway who have done it for 21 years, eight shows a week, we had to do it with them in solidarity. But also the emotional integrity and the comedic bits that are, like, impromptu fun improv things… We had to be honest, and you can't be honest with a track."