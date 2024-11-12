John Krasinski Named People’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

Getty Images

People magazine just named John Krasinski the 2024 Sexiest Man Alive!

The actor confessed to the mag that when he first found out it was an “immediate blackout” with “zero thoughts,” except maybe that he was “being punked.”

“That's not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it,” John said. “You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

John’s wife of 14 years Emily Blunt was “very excited,” and he said, “There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.”

She had even joked in the past she would use the cover as wallpaper if he ever earned the title.

Krasinski wondered, "Do we have that on camera? Because that’s like a binding contract, I think.”

He added, “My children will love that, it won’t be weird at all,” referring to daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8.

On a more serious note, “The Office” alum gushed over his marriage, saying, “It’s that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you’re constantly learning and changing and evolving. And I’m so lucky to go through all that with her.”

John went on to joke, “I think it's going to make me do more household chores. After this comes out, she’ll be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.’"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" announced the big news, and John stopped by to share his hilarious Simple Steps to Sexiness program. Watch for a cameo by former Sexiest Man Alive title holder Chris Evans!