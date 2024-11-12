Celebrity News November 12, 2024
Ben Foster & Laura Prepon Split
Ben Foster and Laura Prepon are calling it quits after six years of marriage.
Foster has filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” in court papers obtained by TMZ.
A source told the outlet that the two are already living separately with Ben living in Los Angeles, while Laura is residing in Tennessee.
Ben listed September 9 as their date of separation.
The pair share two children.
Custody could get complicated, but Foster is asking that their 2018 prenup be enforced.
In 2016, Laura and Ben sparked dating rumors when they were spotted enjoying a walk in New York City. Though Laura and Ben kept their romance under wraps, they have known each other since she was 18. They have a mutual friend, her “That ’70s Show” co-star Danny Masterson.