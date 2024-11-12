Getty

Ben Foster and Laura Prepon are calling it quits after six years of marriage.

Foster has filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” in court papers obtained by TMZ.

A source told the outlet that the two are already living separately with Ben living in Los Angeles, while Laura is residing in Tennessee.

Ben listed September 9 as their date of separation.

The pair share two children.

Custody could get complicated, but Foster is asking that their 2018 prenup be enforced.