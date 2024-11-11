Getty Images

Rita Ora shared a heartfelt tribute to One Direction’s Liam Payne at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday.

Ora, who recorded the 2018 track “For You” with Liam, took time out to honor the singer while hosting the EMAs.

Rita shared, "I just want to take a moment to remember someone that was very, very dear to us. We lost him recently, and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world, and I think a lot of yours at home, and everybody in here tonight."

She continued, “Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew and there were so many ways that we talked about honoring him and I think sometimes just simply speaking is enough.”

Ora went on, “He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could. He brought so much joy to every room he walked into,” getting choked up, she said, “and he left such a mark on this world. So, let’s just take a moment to remember our friend Liam."

Afterward, the screen showed black and white photos and clips of Liam with the words, "MTV remembers Liam Payne 1993–2024."

Payne, 31, fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16.

People magazine reports that hours later, Rita was performing in Japan when she broke down in tears singing “For You” as Payne’s picture appeared on the screen behind her. She was too emotional to go on, telling fans, "I can’t even sing this right now. Can you sing this for me?"

Afterward, she remembered Liam on Instagram, posting photos of them together.

Instagram

"I’m devastated," she wrote. “He had the kindest soul, I will never forget."