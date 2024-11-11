Getty

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are parents again!

On Monday, the couple announced the birth of their son Ford, who was born on November 8.

In a joint statement, they wrote on Instagram, “We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”

Ford is joining Chris and Katherine’s two daughters Eloise, 2, and Lyla, 4.

Chris is also a dad to son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Just days before Ford’s arrival, Chris and Katherine were seen smiling while taking a stroll together in L.A. Katherine’s baby bump was on full display.

In June, a source confirmed Katherine’s pregnancy to People magazine.

At the time, Katherine also posted a series of pics, writing on Instagram, “Things that make me happy: A gloomy morning followed by a barn visit ☺️❤️.”

Most of the pics were taken from behind.

A month earlier, Katherine and Chris stepped out for the Hollywood premiere of “Garfield” without anyone speculating anything!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Chris, who dished on Eloise’s recent birthday.

He said, “Katherine does an amazing job planning parties… We had bunnies and chickens and ducks, an amazing cake and balloons and a bouncy house. All her friends came. It was so cute, it was so sweet. They ate pizza and listened to music. It was so fun.”

Pratt gushed about how his girls have him wrapped around their fingers. He said, “They got my number. They know exactly what to do to control me, and that’s good. I want them to be able to have the power over people."