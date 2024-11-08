Grammy Nominations 2025: Watch the Livestream!

Music fans can watch the 2025 Annual Grammy nominations live!

The big announcement will take place at 7:45 a.m. PT/10:45 a.m. ET on Friday, November 8, and you can tune in right here to watch.

Check out the livestream above to see artists like Mark Ronson and Kylie Minogue alongside Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. as they reveal who is in the running this year.

After the announcement, head to Grammy.com for the full list of nominees.