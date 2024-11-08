Instagram

Chynna Phillips, 56, and husband Billy Baldwin, 61, are trying out an “unstructured” living arrangement.

The Wilson Phillips singer opened up about their marriage on her YouTube channel over the weekend, revealing they are living in separate homes, but still spending time together.

The star couple has been married since 1995 and share children Jameson, 24, Vance, 22, and Brooke, 19.

Chynna explained, “Billy and I are sort of in this new kind of arrangement that is actually really working for me. I don't know if it's working for Billster, but I'm very happy with what we're doing and basically, it's totally unstructured.”

Referring to her Christian faith, she continued, “I just really felt like, 'Where in the Bible does it say that I have to live under the same roof 24/7 with my husband?'”

She insisted, “I have to take care of him, I have to be kind to him, I have to be gentle to him, I have to obey him… submit,” adding, “I'll submit when I'm around.”

Phillips explained their unconventional approach as a “test run,” with Chynna living in Santa Barbara and Billy in Beverly Hills “and then we flip-flop.”

“In-between, we have double dates and we have date nights together and we have therapy and we have dinner with the children and we go to the beach or we go to the museum, we just go get an ice cream,” she said.

She confirmed they are having sex, adding, “We spend a few days a week in a row together where we have sleepovers and stuff, but not forcing ourselves to be subjected to each other's energy 24/7, so I'm very happy with giving this a shot.”

How does Baldwin feel about the arrangement? “Billy is a little bit more reticent about the whole thing, but I think he kind of gets it at the same time. I think he's like, ‘You know what? Let's give it a try.'”

She later jumped on a video call with Billy and discussed the topic further.

Phillips shared, “We're madly in love, we really enjoy being around one another, we cherish our marriage, we don't ever want to separate — we just need a little bit of time apart because we are sort of an allergy to one another, and it's okay — I'm sure lots of different couples are allergies to each other.”

Baldwin told her she is “the allergy” to his “energy.”

He later added, “You know how people say, ‘You bring out the best in each other’? I don’t, I bring out the worst in her.”

Chynna agreed, saying over the past year and a half, “My threshold and my bandwidth for your energy has definitely decreased.”

She insisted she also does things that are “triggering” for him, causing him to “shut down.”

He agreed, saying sometimes Phillips can “alter my energy sometimes.”

Back in February, the couple revealed in a YouTube video that they had separated for six months, but had worked things out.

Chynna opened up about how her faith had impacted their relationship, saying, “The Christianity aspect has been sort of a glaring issue for a while because [religion] has sort of overtaken my life in many ways. It has perhaps even made you question whether you and I can really make it in the long run.”