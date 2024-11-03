Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley Welcome a Baby Boy!

Getty Images

It's a boy for Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley!

People magazine exclusively reports that the "Barbie" star, 34, gave birth to a baby boy recently.

No other information is being reported, including the child's exact birthdate and his name. This is the first child for the pair.

In July, Robbie made her first public appearance after it was reported she was pregnant, showing up at Wimbledon with Ackerley, 34.

The couple met in 2013 while making "Suite Française," in which she acted and on which he served as assistant director.