Kim Kardashian Pairs Princess Diana's Cross with Cleavage-Baring Gucci

Kim Kardashian grabbed attention Saturday by wearing Princess Diana's famous cross pendant at the LACMA Art + Film gala, pairing it with a very un-Diana white Gucci gown!

Though her wearing the artifact was reminiscent of her decision to wear one of Marilyn Monroe's most famous gowns to the Met Gala in 2022, one major difference is Kim actually owns this fabled cross.

Kardashian, who turned 44 last month, purchased the diamond-encrusted Attallah Cross at auction for nearly $200,000 in 2023, and had previously worn it with black Balenciaga, as seen in a snap shared recently by Maison Margiela's Image Director, Lexy Roche.

For the gala, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Kardashian donned a risqué white gown and cream cape, resting the cross in her cleavage.

Diana most famously wore the cross in 1987 to a charity gala in London with a purple Catherine Walker velvet gown, looking stately and demure.

Reviews were mixed, with some raving about the glamour quotient, and others expressing dismay that she went so sexy with historical jewelry related to the late princess.

Either way, Kim definitely made it her own!