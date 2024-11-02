Instagram

Jennifer Gates, daughter of billionaires Bill Gates and Melinda French, is welcoming her second child with husband Nayel Nassar.

Jennifer and Nayel both announced the news on their Instagram accounts Saturday, sharing a too-adorable photo of their newborn fast asleep in her crib as big sis Leila looks on.

"Introducing Mia, who was born on our third wedding anniversary 💕," she captioned it. "The best gift we could have asked for."

Her dad replied, "I’m over the moon for you, @jenngatesnassar and @nayelnassar—and overjoyed for our whole family."

Her mom wrote, "Congratulations Jenn and Nayel! It’s been such a joy to watch you as parents, and now I can’t wait to see Leila as a big sister. 💕"

