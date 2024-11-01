“Saturday Night Live” alum Cecily Strong is having a baby!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Friday, Strong announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

Along with a pic of her growing baby bump, she wrote, “A couple years ago I did a piece on SNL as Goober the Clown who had an abortion the day before her 23rd birthday. I’m happy to report that same clown is now very happily pregnant from IVF at 40.”

The news comes seven months after Cecily broke the news of her engagement to boyfriend Jack.

Taking a political stance, Strong wrote, “It’s kind of insane and scary to disclose all of this. But for me- it’s much scarier to think about what could happen after Tuesday’s election. I currently live in a state where I will be able to receive all the healthcare I may possibly need. But we won’t be safe anywhere in the US if there is national ban like the one promised by Project 2025. The Supreme Court has already decided it’s ok to let some of us die depending on our geography and the current Republican nominee brags about being responsible for that Supreme Court decision.”



She continued, “I’ve been in lots of waiting rooms with other women throughout my life. Feeling terrified and lonely all those years ago at a clinic in California, to feeling frustrated and anxious in fertility offices in New York the past couple of years, to giddily talking everyone’s ear off and wishing everyone around me good luck like I was Forrest Gump the day of my transfer. I’ve had a friend sit with me and give me the biggest hug after my abortion at 23, only for me to sit with her and give her the biggest hug 17 years later after a difficult pregnancy loss.”

Strong added, “I had family and strangers reach out after Goober and tell me of their own experiences- some of whom had never shared with anyone before. I’ve seen so many women in these waiting rooms going through their own struggles and journeys with their reproductive health and family planning and bodily autonomy. Some look relieved. Some look excited. Some look fearful. Some look like they are carrying the deep sadness of prior losses and the even deeper hope of some good news finally. Some look as simply dumbstruck happy to be there as me as Forrest Gump on my transfer day. But the one thing nobody in those rooms has ever looked is unable to make her own decisions.”



Stressing the importance of voting, Strong emphasized, “Let’s all please vote to protect and uplift and support all of us that share or have shared those waiting rooms together.”