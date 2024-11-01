Instagram

Bradley Cooper, 48, and Irina Shayk, 37, were every bit the friendly exes on Halloween as they reunited for their daughter Lea.

The stars and their 7-year-old went out trick-or-treating in the West Village in NYC.

Cooper was incognito in a big furry animal costume, while Shayk dressed up as Lara Croft from “Tomb Raider.” Lea made an adorable Wicked Witch.

Irina shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a family pic from the festive night out.

She also showed off her costume, and shared a selfie with Bradley in his costume.

The model wrote, “Right off the plane to Raid those Tombs… 😈Lara Croft …”

