November 01, 2024
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Reunite for Trick-or-Treating with Daughter Lea
Bradley Cooper, 48, and Irina Shayk, 37, were every bit the friendly exes on Halloween as they reunited for their daughter Lea.
The stars and their 7-year-old went out trick-or-treating in the West Village in NYC.
Cooper was incognito in a big furry animal costume, while Shayk dressed up as Lara Croft from “Tomb Raider.” Lea made an adorable Wicked Witch.
Irina shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a family pic from the festive night out.
She also showed off her costume, and shared a selfie with Bradley in his costume.
The model wrote, “Right off the plane to Raid those Tombs… 😈Lara Croft …”
Bradley and Irina dated from 2015-2019. Both have moved on. He is now dating Gigi Hadid, while Irina was linked to Tom Brady in 2023. Irina and Tom appear to be over now.