Armie Hammer has landed his first acting gig since 2022.

On Wednesday, Hammer posted a series of photos of himself in a cowboy hat with a script in his lap.

He wrote on Instagram, “Back in the saddle.”

Hammer will be starring in the western “Frontier Crucible,” directed by Travis Mills.

In a statement, producer Dallas Sonnier told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve built a career producing masculine indie movies, such as ‘Bone Tomahawk,’ ‘Brawl in Cell Block 99,’ ‘Dragged Across Concrete,’ ‘Muzzle’ and ‘The Standoff at Sparrow Creek’ and worked with legendary actors including Kurt Russell, Vince Vaughn, Mel Gibson, Jason Sudeikis, Guy Pearce, Aaron Eckhart, Don Johnson, Stephen Lang, James Badge Dale, Steve Austin, and more. And, now, I’m pumped to work with Armie Hammer on ‘Frontier Crucible.’”

It is unclear what role Hammer will play in the film, which centers on a reluctant ex-soldier joining forces with outlaws in the 1870s.

Acting aside, Hammer has also launched his podcast “The Armie HammerTime Podcast,” which will have him sitting with “extraordinary people from all walks of walk as he rebuilds his own.”

Earlier this week, he told his followers on Instagram, “Some of you are going to love this and some of you are going to f**king hate it.”

He elaborated on the podcast’s purpose, saying that it is “sort of the concept that throughout the course of the day, every single person that you interact with knows at least one thing you don’t. So, teach me what that one thing is. I want to have long-form, interesting conversations with people who have tools, or skills, or have acquired wisdom — or even just know random shit that I don’t know, I want to learn.”

Referencing the scandal that brought his career to a standstill, Hammer said, “I’ve been gone for the last four years, and, uh, now I’m back. You know? What are you gonna do?”

In his first interview, with Tom Arnold, Hammer reflected on the cannibalism allegations that contributed to his Hollywood downfall.

He admitted, “I’m not going to lie, I kind of like the cannibal stuff now.”

He went on, “The accusations are the thing that make so much noise. Like, what makes more noise? ‘Armie Hammer is a cannibal’ or ‘Armie Hammer might not be a cannibal?’ The cannibal thing makes more noise and you don’t get an apology tour in this world. Like, someone says something about you, everyone believes it, and they move on with their lives to whatever it is they’re focused on, because they’ve got their own lives.”

Years ago, things came crashing down on Hammer after two ex-girlfriends came forward to make disturbing claims about Armie, sharing X-rated and twisted sexual texts that they later detailed in the 2022 documentary “House of Hammer.”

An investigation into sexual assault allegations against Armie was also launched by Los Angeles police back in March 2021, shortly after explicit details were shared in a virtual press conference by a woman who claimed to have been verbally and sexually assaulted by the actor in April 2017 while she was in a relationship with him.

After a two-year investigation, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office opted not to press any charges.