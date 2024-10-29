‘Red, White and Blue,’ Oscar-Nominated Short Film About Fall of Roe v. Wade, Streaming on YouTube Through Election Week

Courtesy of Majic Ink Productions

The Oscar-nominated short film "Red, White and Blue," which follows the story of a young mother forced to cross state lines for a critically urgent abortion, is streaming for free on YouTube through election week.

The film, from Majic Ink Productions and public-benefit entertainment studio Level Forward, was written by first-time director Nazrin Choudhury and executive produced by Samantha Bee. It stars Brittany Snow and Juliet Donenfeld.

Each YouTube view will generate a donation to the film’s Purple Parlor Fund benefiting non-partisan 501c3 organizations in reproductive rights, justice, and the film’s impact campaign.

"'Red, White and Blue' has been a labor of love for everyone involved in making this film," Choudhury said in a statement. "It's a story that I felt compelled to sit down and write entirely in the space of one morning in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the real world consequences on individuals whose reproductive rights have been affected."

Since the Academy Awards, the film has been selectively screened across the country. Actress Lorraine Bracco, the film’s National Host Committee leader, describes it as “23 minutes you will never forget,” with a "gut-punch lying in wait.”

"Rarely have I seen a film with the power to bring people together around our common humanity as effectively as 'Red, White and Blue'," said actress and activist Jane Fonda. "This is a film for right now, and we need it to be seen urgently by as many people as possible."

The film takes viewers along while a single mother from Arkansas has to search for an urgent and necessary abortion out of state.

"It's a film that features women's voices only except for the one unadulterated voice of a young boy who is yet to become a man and whose innocence, as a result, is preserved," Choudhury said. "I am incredibly grateful to an incredible cast that includes Brittany Snow and Juliet Donenfeld who gave it their all as well as our phenomenal crew who went above and beyond to tell this story with me because they all believed in this film."

On Wednesday, October 30, students and faculty from the University of Pennsylvania will participate in a free national, student-led livestream screening event and moderated discussion featuring Choudhury, LaTosha Brown of Black Voters Matter, Professors Melissa Murray and Kate Shaw of “Strict Scrutiny,” UPenn law student Madeleine Morales, Co-chair of UPenn’s If/When/How, and more.

The livestream will virtually connect schools from states including Georgia, Ohio, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, California, and New York among others. Students can pre-register for free at rwbscreenings.com/schools.

Upcoming "Red, White and Blue" screenings and events can be found at rbwscreenings.com.