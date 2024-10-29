Getty Images

Country singer Jimmie Allen and his ex, Alexis Gale, have reportedly finalized their divorce.

People magazine reports that the divorce became official on October 1, more than a year after they first announced their separation.

In the spring of 2023, Jimmie wrote on Instagram, “After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate. As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year.”

He added, “Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

Alexis posted the same message on her Instagram.

Months later, they got back together and welcomed their third child, Cohen Ace James.

In October 2023, a rep for Allen told People magazine that the divorce “was never fully seen through, legally.”

The spokesperson added, “They decided to work on things together and are still together.”

It looks like the reconciliation didn’t last long.

In March, Jimmie broke the news that he welcomed twins Amari and Aria, then 9 months, with another woman.

It is unknown who the mother of the twins is, but Jimmie's estranged wife Alexis Gale seemingly responded to the news on her private Instagram.

In a cryptic post, she wrote, “I’m just going to say, those lies will always catch up to you. What is done in the dark will come out in the light every single time. So keep playing. I am truly at the point in my life where I am just letting God work and not saying sh*t anymore. People tell on themselves, they show you who they are, they always expose themselves. You don’t have to do a single thing, ever. Something always comes out and it just happens naturally.”